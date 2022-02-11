ART Conference | ENGAGE Symposium: Transcending Barriers in Contemporary African Art, Presented by MoAD

Date: February 11, 2022 Category: African American Conferences, ART NEWS & EVENTS, The Museum Experience

Image Provided By MoAD

ENGAGE Symposium: Transcending Barriers in Contemporary African Art

February 12, 2022 | 10:00am – 2:00pm | Virtual (PST)

Join MoAD’s fourth annual Engage Symposium: Transcending Boundaries in Contemporary African Art inspired by the two main gallery exhibitions currently on view at MoAD focused on the art of Amoako Boafo and Billie Zangewa. Featuring scholars, artists, curators, and art writers who will join us for insightful conversations centered on the changing aesthetics, themes, and art markets for contemporary artists from Africa. The day begins with a keynote address from independent curator and writer Natasha Becker, who was recently appointed the inaugural Curator of African Art at the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.

Free Registration

