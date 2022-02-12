ART Books | PRE-ORDER: THE BLACK LIBRARIAN IN AMERICA: Reflections, Resistance, and Reawakening

PRE-ORDER YOUR COPY TODAY! | Title will be released on February 18, 2022.
The Black Librarian in America: Reflections, Resistance, and Reawakening is the latest in the powerful line of The Black Librarian in America volumes. This edition, edited entirely by Black women, focuses on the rich heritage of Black librarian history; celebrating collective and individual identity; Black librarians across settings; and moving forward: activism, anti-racism and allyship. This edition is produced by the Black Caucus of the American Library Association members in commemoration of the 50th anniversary and includes a moving foreword and afterword by Dr. Carla Hayden and Julius Jefferson, Jr.