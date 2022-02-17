ART BLACK | SPECIAL PRESENTATION: Assembly, New Acquisitions by Contemporary Black Artists, The Blanton Museum of Art

From the Blanton Museum of Art, Assembly: New Acquisitions by Contemporary Black Artists

EXHIBITION OPEN THROUGH MAY 8, 2022

The title of the presentation, Assembly, embraces the heterogeneity of work made by Black artists, refusing generalization, essentialization, and definitive interpretation. As theorized by the late British cultural critic Stuart Hall and expanded on by American philosopher Paul C. Taylor, with “assembly” comes the potential for disassembly and reassembly. In this gathering, we encounter acts of representation, resilience, reclamation, and resistance.

The installation includes works by Emma Amos, Kevin Beasley, Genevieve Gaignard, James “Yaya” Hough, Arie Pettway, Sally Pettway Mixon, Robert Pruitt, Noah Purifoy, Deborah Roberts, Lorna Simpson, Cauleen Smith, and Nari Ward. View the presentation in the Huntington gallery, located on the second museum floor of the museum.

Organized by Veronica Roberts, Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art