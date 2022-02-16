ART Conference | A Two-Day Virtual Conference on Race, Racism & American Media

What: A two-day virtual conference on Race, Racism & American Media

When: Fri., Feb. 25, through Sat., Feb. 26, from 10:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m. ET each day. You’re welcome to attend any or every part of the conference.

The conference will gather activists, public servants, academics and other experts together for a series of discussions that will explore historic and contemporary racial discrimination in all modalities of modern media.

Scheduled speakers include Cathy Hughes (Urban One, Inc.) former FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, Antoine Haywood, Ph.D., MediaJustice founder Malkia Devich Cyril, UCLA Professor and MacArthur Fellow Safiya Noble, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and so many more.

The first day of the conference will examine the history of racism in our media system, and will feature a presentation by the Media 2070 team on the critical need for media reparations. Day 1 will close with a presentation by Rep. Jackson Lee, who is the sponsor of H.R. 40, which calls for the creation of a commission to develop reparation proposals for the Black community. The conference’s second day will feature panel presentations by professors who are researching racism and the U.S. media system.