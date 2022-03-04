ART WOMEN | CELEBRATING THE WORK OF AFRICAN AMERICAN PAINTER, GILDA SNOWDEN

SHE WAS ART…

“…A chronicle of my family on their travels from Alabama to Detroit. We are all looking for something, all traveling from here to there.” Gilda Snowden, 1988

According to the African American Registry, Gilda Snowden was born on July 29, 1954. She was a Black artist, educator, and mentor. The artist transitioned on September 9, 2014.

Snowden was born in Detroit, Michigan, and grew up in northwest Detroit. Her father was a dentist. Her parents and grandparents migrated from Alabama and Texas to Detroit early in the 20th century, part of the great migration of Blacks from the rural South to the urban North. She attended Cass Technical High School with a focus on fashion design. Snowden earned her BFA degree in Advertising Design and Painting in 1977 and her MFA degree in Painting in 1979 from Wayne State University. She decided her sophomore year of college to focus on fine art. At Wayne State, she was heavily influenced by the Cass Corridor art movement and studied with artist John Egner.