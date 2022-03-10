ART DRAFT | CCA ARCHITECTURE and MoAD Present: [Un]commoning Architectural Language

Symposium | [Un]commoning Architectural Language

Register for symposium that convenes a panel of interdisciplinary scholars and practitioners to discuss ways in which cultural movements like Afrofuturism and Afrosurrealism can reveal new languages of spatial imagination to tackle questions of representation, appropriation, intersectionality and authenticity within an aesthetics of spatial (in)justice.

Featuring Lonny BrooksNyame BrownBz (Brenda) Zhang, and Ife Salema Vanable

EVENT SCHEDULE (PST)

MAR 10, 2022 6:00 PM

MAR 10, 2022 7:30 PM

Cover Image Courtesy of MoAD.

