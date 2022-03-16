ART Academia | CREATIVE INQUIRIES: Presents Mimi Onuoha

THE WORKSHOP @ VCU Libraries
This is the inaugural program in a new series that is planned for each spring semester. It is organized by The Workshop, which is part of VCU Libraries Innovative Media department.
Often discussions of technology are framed through a loose notion of a future-orientated “innovation,” with little disregard about the nature of those imagined futures. This series aims to add a little friction to these sleek ideas about innovative technologies, by providing a platform to discuss the complexities of living in an increasingly technological world. The series features experts whose work intersects research methodologies and the creative process and technology. Each featured speaker will give a lecture and provide a brief demonstration of their process. Whether they are a research-based maker or a researcher who makes, these speakers do not approach technology as an answer but rather as a question: How does technology reflect the issues, inequities, and injustices in our society and what is there to be done about it?
About the speaker
Mimi Ọnụọha is a Nigerian-American artist and researcher whose work highlights the social relationships and power dynamics behind data collection. Her multimedia practice uses print, code, installation and video to call attention to the ways in which those in the margins are differently abstracted, represented, and missed by sociotechnical systems.
Images of Artist: Public Domain