ART Academia | CREATIVE INQUIRIES: Presents Mimi Onuoha

THE WORKSHOP @ VCU Libraries

This is the inaugural program in a new series that is planned for each spring semester. It is organized by The Workshop, which is part of VCU Libraries Innovative Media department.

Often discussions of technology are framed through a loose notion of a future-orientated “innovation,” with little disregard about the nature of those imagined futures. This series aims to add a little friction to these sleek ideas about innovative technologies, by providing a platform to discuss the complexities of living in an increasingly technological world. The series features experts whose work intersects research methodologies and the creative process and technology. Each featured speaker will give a lecture and provide a brief demonstration of their process. Whether they are a research-based maker or a researcher who makes, these speakers do not approach technology as an answer but rather as a question: How does technology reflect the issues, inequities, and injustices in our society and what is there to be done about it?