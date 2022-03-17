ART Ethics | ETHICAL INTERPRETATION WORKSHOP, Application 2022 Cohort

Date: Author: Category: Art Classes, ART NEWS & EVENTS Tags: , , , , , ,

2020 cohort members and facilitators at the Progressive Club, John’s Island, SC | National Museum of African American History and Culture

APPLY TODAY!

OPEN CALL FOR APPLICATIONS!

Continue reading

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s