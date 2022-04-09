ART Literati | Inprint Houston: Celebrate National Poetry Month with Yusef Komunyakaa and Carl Phillips

Location:
Virtual

Date:
April 11, 2022, 7 PM CST

Purchase $5.00 Tickets

EVENT DETAILS: Yusef Komunyakaa and Carl Phillips will give brief readings from their new poetry collections Everyday Mojo Songs of Earth: New and Selected Poems and Then the War: and Selected Poems, 2007-2020followed by a conversation with francine j. harris, author of here is the sweet hand and Associate Professor of English at the University of Houston. Learn more about Komunyakaa and Phillips in this article from the Houston Chronicle entitled, “Inprint celebrates National Poetry Month with renowned poets Yusef Komunyakaa and Carl Phillips as part of annual Reading Series.”

Cover Image: Courtesy of Inprint Houston

