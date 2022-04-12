ART Development | Free SAA Webcasts on DEI Through April 30, 2022

Take your knowledge and commitment to DEI principles to the next level with SAA’s DEI webcasts for archives managers. These on-demand webcasts, funded by a grant from the SAA Foundation, will be free from March 30 through April 30. From arranging and describing archival materials to creating more inclusive spaces for your users and staff, you’ll find the tools and resources for applying DEI practices at your institution.
- DEI and Collections Metadata/DEI Audit
Instructor: Sharon Mizota
- Facilities & Spaces: Co-Constructing More Inclusive Spaces
Instructor: Lorin Jackson
- Nontraditional Advocacy and Outreach Practices from an DEI Perspective
Instructor: Azalea Camacho and Amalia Castañeda
- Mentoring and Support for BIPOC Staff
Instructor: Martha Anderson and Tarida Anantachai