ART Development | Free SAA Webcasts on DEI Through April 30, 2022

Date: Author: Category: ART NEWS & EVENTS

Take your knowledge and commitment to DEI principles to the next level with SAA’s DEI webcasts for archives managers. These on-demand webcasts, funded by a grant from the SAA Foundation, will be free from March 30 through April 30. From arranging and describing archival materials to creating more inclusive spaces for your users and staff, you’ll find the tools and resources for applying DEI practices at your institution.

