ART Talk | Robert Pruitt at Mississippi Museum of Art with Black Art in America

Image Courtesy | Mississippi Museum of Art

Featured

Exhibition Open at the Mississippi Museum of Art on April 9, 2022-September 2022, Before Traveling to the Baltimore Museum of Art

View Exhibition Schedule

Throughout the presentation of its landmark exhibition A Movement in Every Direction: Legacies of the Great Migration, the Mississippi Museum of Art will present a free series of critical conversations, films, performances, activities, and celebrations focused on the exhibition themes of family, ancestry, land, and self-determination. Highlights of programming are described below. The Museum will follow all current CDC guidelines. All times listed are CST. All events are free unless otherwise noted. Events will all take place at the Mississippi Museum of Art, 380 South Lamar Street, Downtown Jackson, unless otherwise noted. Admission to the exhibition and all programs opening weekend is free but registration is required. Please register here. Many programs will be live-streamed on the Museum’s YouTube channel.

Co-organized with the Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA), the exhibition features newly commissioned works across media by 12 acclaimed Black artists, including Akea Brionne, Mark Bradford, Zoë Charlton, Larry W. Cook, Torkwase Dyson, Theaster Gates Jr, Allison Janae Hamilton, Leslie Hewitt, Steffani Jemison, Robert Pruitt, Jamea Richmond-Edwards, and Carrie Mae Weems. Through the artists’ distinct and dynamic installations, A Movement in Every Direction reveals anew the spectrum of contexts that shaped the Great Migration and explores the ways in which it continues to reverberate today in both intimate and communal experiences. The exhibition will be open at the MMA through September 11, 2022, and will then travel to the BMA, where it will be on view from October 30, 2022, through January 29, 2023. A Movement in Every Direction will be accompanied by a two-volume publication that includes commissioned essays by Kiese Laymon, Jessica Lynne, Sharifa Rhodes-Pitts, and Dr. Willie J. Wright.