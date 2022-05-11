ART COMMITTEE | SOCIETY OF AMERICAN ARCHIVISTS, NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR ARCHIVISTS & ARCHIVES OF COLOR SECTION

NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

The Archivists and Archives of Color Section (AAC) is an interest group within the Society of American Archivists.  The AAC Section helps to identify concerns and promote the needs of archivists and archives of color.

Would you like to meet other archivists of color? Build your leadership skills? If yes, nominate yourself for the SAA Archivists and Archives of Color Section Steering Committee!

We invite nominations and self-nominations for:

  • Co-chair
  • Steering committee member (3 positions available)
  • Newsletter editor
  • Web liaison

Successful candidates will serve 2-year terms (August 2022-August 2024).

We welcome nominations from all career stages, including students and early-career archivists. Candidates must be current SAA members, but attendance at the annual meeting is not required.

Submit your nomination by May 27. Voting will be in June. 

