ART HISTORY | TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE: 2023 BLACK HISTORY BUS TOUR

Tickets now available for 2023 Historic Bus Tour.

The Round Rock Black History Organization invites you to celebrate Black History Month with the 2023 Historic Bus Tour, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Stops on the tour include St Paul AME Church, Veterans Park, Good Hope Baptist Church, Hopewell Cemetery, and more.

The trip begins with a tour of the recently-opened Round Rock Public Library and a light breakfast. A light lunch will be served at Sweet Home—The Pinnacle of Praise, 3200 Sunrise Road, Round Rock, Texas, 78665.

Ticket prices: Adults and children, ages 12 and up: $30; Children, ages 6 to 12: $15; Children, ages 5 and under: $10.

To purchase tickets or for more information

Please contact Jessie Carson, 512-567-2148. Tickets can be purchased with cash, check, or PayPal: roundrockbho@gmail.com.