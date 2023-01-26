ART TALK | Bridges over the Abyss: A Conversation with Diane Lima and Aline Motta

Featured

Bridges over the Abyss:

A Conversation with Diane Lima and Aline Motta

A conversation between curator Diane Lima and artist Aline Motta about their respective practices and how their careers and research have become intertwined over the last few years. Event will be in Portuguese with simultaneous translation to English. Presented in conjunction with Social Fabric: Art and Activism in Contemporary Brazil. Co-organized by the Department of Art and Art History’s Art History Lecture Series and the Visual Arts Center.

About Exhibition

Social Fabric: Art and Activism in Contemporary Brazil brings together the work of ten artists who reflect upon the long-standing histories of oppressive power structures in the territory now known as Brazil. Blurring the line between art and activism, these artists contribute to both local and global conversations about the state of democracy, racial injustice, and the violence inflicted by the nation-state. In so doing, they ask us to consider how the agendas and policies of those in power are visually articulated in public space and inscribed in official narratives. Their propositions reflect on the function of art as a platform for critical engagement with the historical, political, and cultural configurations of a particular place. Rosana Paulino’s Tecido Social (2010), from which the exhibition takes its title, provides a timely roadmap to approach these ideas while inviting us to imagine anew, stitch by stitch, a more equitable future.

EVENT INFORMATION

February 28, 20233:00 PM – 4:30 PM

ART 1.102

Free and Open to the Public

Location:

Visual Arts Center

2300 Trinity St

Austin, TX 78712