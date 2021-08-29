ART Nostalgia | Inside the Black Impressionist Era, Art Public Domain

On the Art of the Theatre,
Hardcover copy of “On the Art of the Theatre” with 296 pages of text. CREATED BY Edward Gordon Craig, Signed by Loïs Mailou Jones, 1905-1998
Servants at a Pump
This oil painting depicts seven individuals gathered around a water pump. CREATED BY Nicolino Caylo, 1840
The Hunted Slaves
This oil painting depicts a fugitive enslaved man and woman beset by three mastiff dogs in a marshy landscape. CREATED BY Richard Ansdell, 1862
The Portuguese slaver Diligenté captured by H.M. Sloop Pearl with 600 slaves on board, taken in charge to Nassau
A watercolor painting of a slave ship showing five crew members with multiple enslaved persons crowded on the weather deck. CREATED BY Lieutenant Henry Samuel Hawker, 1838
Public Domain Images, Courtesy of the Collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture