ART Nostalgia | Inside the Black Impressionist Era, Art Public Domain

This oil painting depicts a fugitive enslaved man and woman beset by three mastiff dogs in a marshy landscape. CREATED BY Richard Ansdell, 1862

The Portuguese slaver Diligenté captured by H.M. Sloop Pearl with 600 slaves on board, taken in charge to Nassau

A watercolor painting of a slave ship showing five crew members with multiple enslaved persons crowded on the weather deck. CREATED BY Lieutenant Henry Samuel Hawker, 1838