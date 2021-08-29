ART Nostalgia | Inside the Black Impressionist Era, Art Public Domain

Date: Author: Category: ART NEWS & EVENTS, The Gallery Experience Tags: , ,

On the Art of the Theatre,

Hardcover copy of “On the Art of the Theatre” with 296 pages of text. CREATED BY Edward Gordon Craig, Signed by Loïs Mailou Jones, 1905-1998

Servants at a Pump

This oil painting depicts seven individuals gathered around a water pump. CREATED BY Nicolino Caylo, 1840

The Hunted Slaves

This oil painting depicts a fugitive enslaved man and woman beset by three mastiff dogs in a marshy landscape. CREATED BY Richard Ansdell, 1862

The Portuguese slaver Diligenté captured by H.M. Sloop Pearl with 600 slaves on board, taken in charge to Nassau

A watercolor painting of a slave ship showing five crew members with multiple enslaved persons crowded on the weather deck. CREATED BY Lieutenant Henry Samuel Hawker, 1838

Public Domain Images, Courtesy of the Collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s