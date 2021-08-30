ART Film | MoAD Presents: African Diaspora Film Club, CHEZ JOLIE COIFFURE

Date: Author: Category: African American Film, ART NEWS & EVENTS Tags: , , , ,

From MoAD:

September 2021 | Director Rosine Mbakam joins MoAD for a discussion about her documentary CHEZ JOLIE COIFFURE (2018, Rosine Mbakam, 75 mins). Sabine is a charismatic, larger-than-life personality crammed into a tiny shop in the immigrant Brussels district of Matonge. Here, she and her employees style extensions and glue on lashes while sharing rumors about government programs to legalize migrants and talking about life back home in Cameroon.

Free Virtual Ticket

This event is a collaboration with POV, PBS’ award-winning nonfiction film series.
The African Diaspora Film Club is presented in partnership with Black Public Media

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s