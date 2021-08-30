ART Film | MoAD Presents: African Diaspora Film Club, CHEZ JOLIE COIFFURE

From MoAD:

September 2021 | Director Rosine Mbakam joins MoAD for a discussion about her documentary CHEZ JOLIE COIFFURE (2018, Rosine Mbakam, 75 mins). Sabine is a charismatic, larger-than-life personality crammed into a tiny shop in the immigrant Brussels district of Matonge. Here, she and her employees style extensions and glue on lashes while sharing rumors about government programs to legalize migrants and talking about life back home in Cameroon.



This event is a collaboration with POV, PBS’ award-winning nonfiction film series.

The African Diaspora Film Club is presented in partnership with Black Public Media