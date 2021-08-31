ART CALL | 2022 Artist Residence Program at Arts Mission Oak Cliff call for Applications

From Arts Mission Oak Cliff:

We are excited to announce our second year of local artist residencies at Arts Mission Oak Cliff! In 2022, we will be awarding three (3) local, independent artists or arts groups/organizations a three (3) month residency in our beautifully restored historic church, turned arts space.

Arts Mission is invested in the development, care, and support of emerging local artists. We’ve developed this residency program to give local artists the time and space to create new work right here in their own backyard. You don’t have to escape to create. You don’t have to be on a coast to create. We have brilliant and beautiful artistic voices right here that must be heard, and Arts Mission wants to help amplify them!

We are seeking local creatives, including but not limited to playwrights, poets, songwriters, musicians, painters, mixed media artists, dancers, theatre-makers, fiber artists, fashion designers, culinary artists, filmmakers, storytellers, choreographers, composers, solo performers, comedy troupes, etc. If you are creating bold new work in Dallas, we want you!

Timeline:

– Applications open Monday, August 9th

– Application deadline is Monday, October 4th

– Selected applicants may be invited for an interview October 11th-15th

– Awarded Residencies will be announced Monday, November 1st

– Mandatory orientation and photoshoot Sunday, November 7th

** Dates are subject to change.

During their 3-month residency at Arts Mission Oak Cliff, each artist or arts group/organization is given their own private studio, and will have access to all of the creative spaces and resources that AMOC has to offer to create new work. Each residency will culminate in a Final Offering (performance, exhibition, etc.) that will be presented to the public during the last month in their residency with AMOC.

In addition to working on a clearly-defined project, residents are asked to make a contribution to the community through a workshop, master class, screening, talkback, etc.

Residencies are available January 15-April 15, May 1 – July 31, and August 15 – November 15, 2022.

Virtual and in-person information sessions will be announced soon, but if you have immediate questions, please email hello@artsmissionoc.org.

Apply here: https://forms.gle/8w6j8YHgrqVnK3nz5