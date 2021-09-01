ART Deco | The Obama Portraits Tour

The Obama Portraits Tour, organized by the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, will travel to five cities across the U.S. from June 2021 through May 2022 and is expected to reach millions of people who might not otherwise have an opportunity to view these remarkable paintings. In addition to the artworks themselves, The Obama Portraits Tour will feature audio-visual elements, educational workshops, and curatorial presentations. A richly illustrated book entitled The Obama Portraits (2020), co-published by the National Portrait Gallery and Princeton University Press, and select merchandise will also be available. This special presentation will exchange the conversations surrounding the power of portraiture and its potential to engage communities.

The Obama Portraits Tour is organized by the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. Support for the national tour has been generously provided by Bank of America.