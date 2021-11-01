ART Literati | Register for Free: National Novel Writing Month Date: November 1, 2021Author: ART | library deco Category: African American Writers, ART NEWS & EVENTS Tags: 30 Days, National Novel Writing Month, Register for Free Post navigation ← ART Exhibitions | African American Art in the 20th Century Exhibition Opens at the Hudson River Museum in October Free Registration Here National Novel Writing Month Share: ART | library decoClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related