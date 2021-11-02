ART Archives | EXPLORING THE ARCHIVES: THE ARCHIVE IN EXHIBITION MAKING, IN COLLABORATION WITH THE GETTY RESEARCH INSTITUTE

IN COLLABORATION WITH

The Getty Research Institute

EXPLORING THE ARCHIVES: THE ARCHIVE IN EXHIBITION MAKING

Join curators Alison Burstein, Kristin Juarez, Rebecca Peabody and Glenn Phillips with A+P’s Public Programs and Exhibitions Manager Joshua Oduga for an exploration of creating exhibitions from archival materials and ephemera.

Exploring Archives: The Archive in Exhibition Making will bring together curators from the Getty Research Institute in Los Angeles and The Kitchen in New York to discuss their work and ideas around the archive as a tool for creating exhibitions. The program seeks to explore each participant’s unique perspective as well as their past and future works working with archives. The speakers will also explore how archives are both a tool and a point of frustration for their curatorial vision. A major focus of the program will be to openly and candidly explore how archival materials are currently shaping the work of the institutions. The digital format of the discussion will allow for the exploration of multimedia archival materials, and the program will be followed by a brief Q&A session with the speakers and A+P’s Public Programs and Exhibitions Manager Joshua Oduga. Questions will be sourced from A+P’s community and local artists.

This program will be shared via A+P’s website on November 3, 2021 at 6:30 PM. This means that anyone interested in attending this program from anywhere in the world is welcome, all you need is an internet connection! No RSVP is necessary.

A link to view the program will be emailed to all of those on the RSVP list on November 3, 2021.