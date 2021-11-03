ART Photography | POST HTX PRESENTS, Music of the South: Pam Francis Photographs

UGK | Public Domain

FREE FILM EVENT

Music of the South: Pam Francis Photographs

POST HTX presents the first photography exhibition of the remarkable Houston-born artist and photographer Pam Francis (1954-2000). Music of the South: Pam Francis Photographs will be on view November 13, 2021, to January 11, 2022.

The exhibition includes a portrait of Lyle Lovett for MET magazine in 1990 and one of the first official portraits of the group Destiny’s Child from 2000. In the 1990s, Francis photographed the great Houston Blues and R&B musicians Grady Gaines, I.J. Gosey, and the legendary Texas guitar great Stevie Ray Vaughn and Double Trouble. Also featured in the exhibition are the Tejano supergroup La Mafia, Los Palomino, Emilio Navarro, and Selena, “The Queen of Tejano.” Francis also photographed country music legends Patty Loveless, Hank Williams, Jr., Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, George Strait, and Randy Travis.

In 2001 Francis was the lead photographer for Southern Rap artists in Houston, shooting for XXL, the New York-based hip-hop and entertainment magazine. The exhibition includes portraits of UGK (Pimp C and Bun B), Slim Thug, Lil’ O, Mike Jones, Lil’ Keke, Lil’ Flip, and music producers J. Prince and Tony Draper. Also in 2001, as one of the chief photographers for the Houston Texans Got Tickets billboard campaign, Francis captured iconic images of Dusty Hill and Frank Beard (ZZ Top), Lyle Lovett, Destiny’s Child, and Clay Walker.

Film Screening Details

Post HTX 401 Franklin St, 77201

November 14, 2021, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM CST

Get directions