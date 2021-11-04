ART EXHIBITION | The Seattle Museum of Art Presents Barbara Earl Thomas, The Geography of Innocence

The Geography of Innocence will be on view at the Seattle Art Museum thru January 2, 2022, the first solo exhibition at SAM for the celebrated Seattle-based artist. Featuring nearly all new work, the exhibition reflects Thomas’s longtime explorations: light and shadow, perception and knowledge, Black lives and experiences, and the limits and possibilities of empathy. In this exhibition, Thomas asks: “How do you read a face, and what are your expectations when you enter its terrain?”

“My goal is to disarm,” says Thomas. “The exhibition is a portal, into a place where you are surrounded by beauty and you pause to take in the complexity of the stories being told. It’s a creative endeavor, one where I invite you to hold the pain alongside the beauty. I anticipate that the audience will come with their own experiences, some very different from mine, but my hope is that each person leaves having found some part in this story that belongs to them.”

ABOUT BARBARA EARL THOMAS

Barbara Earl Thomas was born in Seattle in 1948, among the first generation in her family to be born outside of the American South. She earned a Master of Fine Arts at the University of Washington in 1977, with Jacob Lawrence and Michael Spafford as mentors and friends. Also, a writer and arts administrator, she is a former director of the Northwest African American Museum.

Grace, 2019, Barbara Earl Thomas, Courtesy of SAM Siblings, 2020, Barbara Earl Thomas, Courtesy of SAM

View Exhibition for Free on Thursdays at the Seattle Museum of Art thru January 2022.

The museum is at limited capacity with timed tickets available for purchase online and in advance. Admission prices for SAM Collections and Installations are suggested, meaning visitors may choose to pay what they want by contacting SAM’s Customer Service Center in advance using the online form or by calling 206.654.3210 from 10 am–5 pm Wednesday–Monday. Get Museum Tickets Here: https://secure.seattleartmuseum.org/events?k=exhibitions