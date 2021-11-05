ART EXHIBITION | Fabric of a Nation American Quilt Stories at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

MFA Boston Reframes the American Experience in “Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories”

Exhibition of 50 Masterpieces Spans 300+ Years, Celebrating Artists and Makers from Harriet Powers to Bisa Butler

Quilts are a democratic art. They provide a window into the lives of the many people who have made and used textiles, across geographic, political, social and economic contexts. Organized by the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories showcases 50 remarkable works created by women and men, known individuals and those yet to be identified, urban and rural makers, and members of the Black, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian and LGBTQIA+ communities. The exhibition explores how the quilt, which is often seen today as a timeless, quintessentially “American” art form, has in fact continuously evolved, shaped by a broadly underrecognized diversity of artistic hands and minds. Dating from the 17th century to the present day, the masterpieces on view reveal a rich—and richly complicated—story of the nation’s shared history, contributing to the evolving conversation about what defines the American experience.

Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories is on view at the MFA through January 17, 2022 | An audio tour is available on MFA Mobile, a free downloadable app, and features commentary from Jennifer Swope, David and Roberta Logie Associate Curator of Textile and Fashion Arts, as well as six artists whose works are featured in the exhibition.

Complimentary Events Include:

DISTANCE LEARNING | Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories

Recommended for Grades 6–12

November 3, 2021 – 11:10 am–11:40 am & November 3, 2021 – 1:10 pm–1:40 pm

Art Bonus *Download FREE College Resource Guide

Listen to The Lonely Palette Podcast

Dive deeper into Harriet Powers’s Pictorial quilt with a new episode of The Lonely Palette from Tamar Avishai, the MFA’s podcaster-in-residence.

  • To God and Truth Bisa Butler (American, born in 1973) 2019 Printed and resist-dyed cottons, cotton velvet, rayon satin, and knotted string, pieced, appliquéd, and quilted  * John H. and Ernestine A. Payne Fund, The Heritage Fund for a Diverse Collection, and Arthur Mason Knapp Fund © Bisa Butler and Claire Oliver Gallery * Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston 
  • Krakow Kabuki Waltz, 1987 Virginia E. Jacobs (American) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Cotton plain weave, pieced and quilted * Gift of the artist * Reproduced with permission. * Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
  • Double Wedding Ring Unidentified artist American, possibly Missouri, about 1940 Cotton plain weave, pieced and quilted *Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Gift of the Pilgrim / Roy Collection *Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
  • Hoosier Suffrage quilt unidentified artist  before 1920 Probably Indiana, United States Cotton plain weave, pieced, embroidered, and quilted * Frank B. Bemis Fund and with funds donated anonymously * Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
  • A Century of Progress, 1933 Richard H. Rowley (American, d. 1968) and possibly Louise Rowley Cotton plain weave, appliquéd, embroidered, and quilted * Mary S. and Edward J. Holmes Fund * Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
  • 1. Pictorial quilt Harriet Powers (American, 1837Ð1910) American (Athens, Georgia), 1895Ð98 Cotton plain weave, pieced, appliqued, embroidered, and quilted *Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Bequest of Maxim Karolik *Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
  • Untitled, 2020 Michael C. Thorpe (American, born in 1993) Printed cotton plain weave and batting; machine quilted * Anonymous gift in honor of Makeeba McCreary and Jennifer Swope * Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
  • A Deeper Form of Chess Sanford Biggers (American, born in 1970) 2017 Quilt, assorted textiles, polystyrene, aqua resin, and tar * Museum purchase with a bequest from Lorraine R. Balkin, Lizbeth and George Krupp Acquisition Fund for Contemporary Art, and The Heritage Fund for a Diverse Collection *Courtesy of the artist and Marianne Boesky Gallery, New York and Aspen. © Sanford Biggers * Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Images Courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, Press

