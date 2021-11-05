ART EXHIBITION | Fabric of a Nation American Quilt Stories at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

MFA Boston Reframes the American Experience in “Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories”

Exhibition of 50 Masterpieces Spans 300+ Years, Celebrating Artists and Makers from Harriet Powers to Bisa Butler

Quilts are a democratic art. They provide a window into the lives of the many people who have made and used textiles, across geographic, political, social and economic contexts. Organized by the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories showcases 50 remarkable works created by women and men, known individuals and those yet to be identified, urban and rural makers, and members of the Black, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian and LGBTQIA+ communities. The exhibition explores how the quilt, which is often seen today as a timeless, quintessentially “American” art form, has in fact continuously evolved, shaped by a broadly underrecognized diversity of artistic hands and minds. Dating from the 17th century to the present day, the masterpieces on view reveal a rich—and richly complicated—story of the nation’s shared history, contributing to the evolving conversation about what defines the American experience.

Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories is on view at the MFA through January 17, 2022 | An audio tour is available on MFA Mobile, a free downloadable app, and features commentary from Jennifer Swope, David and Roberta Logie Associate Curator of Textile and Fashion Arts, as well as six artists whose works are featured in the exhibition.

