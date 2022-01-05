ART Service | CITIZEN ARCHIVIST: MLK DAY 2022 United States Colored Troops – Transcribing Civil War Records

Transcribing United States Colored Troop – Civil War Records

MLK DAY OF SERVICE

Join ART | library deco for a LIVE transcribing records session using the National Archives’ United States Colored Troop – Civil War Records as a resource to archive Black History! In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday spend some time giving back to help document African American History as a Citizen Archivist.

An unidentified soldier from the United States Colored Troops | Public Domain, Library of Congress
Goram, Jacob – Age [Blank], Year: 1865 – 14th US Colored Heavy Artillery, Wi-Y AND Misc Cards – United States Colored Troops: Artillery Organizations

Event Date: January 15, 2022

Event Time: 10 AM CST

Location: Virtual

RSVP here and receive virtual meetup link will sent to your email address.

