ART Service | CITIZEN ARCHIVIST: MLK DAY 2022 United States Colored Troops – Transcribing Civil War Records

Transcribing United States Colored Troop – Civil War Records
MLK DAY OF SERVICE
Join ART | library deco for a LIVE transcribing records session using the National Archives’ United States Colored Troop – Civil War Records as a resource to archive Black History! In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday spend some time giving back to help document African American History as a Citizen Archivist.
Event Date: January 15, 2022
Event Time: 10 AM CST
Location: Virtual
RSVP here and receive virtual meetup link will sent to your email address.