ART Archives | VIEW & DOWNLOAD, FAITH RINGGOLD’S: “Free woman, free yourself”

VIEW & DOWNLOAD, FAITH RINGGOLD'S: "Free woman, free yourself" Date: January 6, 2022

Art Credit: Ringgold, Faith, Artist. Free Woman, Free Yourself. , 1971. Photograph. Public Domain Download

Cover Artwork: Faith Ringgold in front of Tar Beach #2 (1990) quilt, 1993 | Photo (cropped) by Kathy Willens, Fair use