ART Archives | VIEW & DOWNLOAD, FAITH RINGGOLD’S: “Free woman, free yourself”

Date: Author: Category: ART NEWS & EVENTS, FreeArt Tags: , , , , , ,

Art Credit: Ringgold, Faith, Artist. Free Woman, Free Yourself. , 1971. Photograph. Public Domain
Download

Cover Artwork: Faith Ringgold in front of Tar Beach #2 (1990) quilt, 1993 | Photo (cropped) by Kathy Willens, Fair use

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s