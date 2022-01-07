ART Exhibitions | NOW ON VIEW @ THE DALLAS AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM OF ART: WINTER 2022 EXHIBITIONS

Prairie View Interscholastic League:

On View Through

February 15, 2022

The History of the Prairie View Interscholastic League: Black High School Sports in Texas in the Era of Segregation: An exhibition of the players, teams and the impact and dominance of black high school sports in Texas when racial segregation forced African Americans to create their own interscholastic sports league.

Watch video archive to learn more about the exhibit and hear from Coach Robert Brown, Chairman of the PVIL Coaches Association Board of Directors.