ART Exhibitions | NOW ON VIEW @ THE DALLAS AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM OF ART: WINTER 2022 EXHIBITIONS

Free Texas African American Art, History, and Photography Exhibitions Through February 2022
African American Museum
3536 Grand Ave.
Dallas, TX 75201
Prairie View Interscholastic League:
On View Through
February 15, 2022
The History of the Prairie View Interscholastic League: Black High School Sports in Texas in the Era of Segregation: An exhibition of the players, teams and the impact and dominance of black high school sports in Texas when racial segregation forced African Americans to create their own interscholastic sports league.
Watch video archive to learn more about the exhibit and hear from Coach Robert Brown, Chairman of the PVIL Coaches Association Board of Directors.
Sepia Magazine
On View Through
February 15, 2022
Sepia: Past. Pride. Power.: An exhibition of African American politicians, community leaders, and entertainers from the Sepia Magazine Collection of the African American Museum.
Read more about the Sepia Magazine magazine based on the achievements of Black people in the United States, created and published in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Photographs of George Fuller
On View Through
February 15, 2022
Politics, Protest and Black Progress in Dallas in the 1980s: The Photographs of George Fuller: An exhibition of the photographs by Dallas photographer George Fuller that capture the fight for 14-1, the protests against police brutality, and progressive black politics in Dallas in the 1980s.
View Photography from collection by George Fuller.