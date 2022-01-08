ART REWIND
Founded in 1946 as Negro Achievements by Horace J. Blackwell, an African-American clothing merchant of Fort Worth, Texas, who also had already founded The World’s Messenger in 1942, featuring romance-true confession type stories of working-class blacks, Sepia is a photojournalistic magazine that featured articles based primarily on achievements of African Americans. It was part of the rise of postwar publications and businesses aimed at black audiences. George Levitan, a Jewish-American man born in Michigan, who was a plumbing merchant in Fort Worth, bought the magazines and Good Publishing Company (aka Sepia Publishing) in 1950. He changed the magazine’s name gradually; in 1954 he named it Sepia, and published it until his death in 1976. He changed the name of Messenger to Bronze Thrills and had success with that for some time as well, also publishing black-audience magazines Hep and Jive.
NOW ON VIEW @ THE DALLAS AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM OF ART: WINTER 2022 EXHIBITIONS
Free Texas African American Art, History, and Photography Exhibitions Through February 2022 African American Museum3536 Grand Ave.Dallas, TX 75201 Get Directions > | Visit Museum Online Prairie View Interscholastic League: On View Through February 15, 2022 The History of the Prairie View Interscholastic League: Black High School Sports in Texas in the Era of Segregation: […]
VIEW & DOWNLOAD, FAITH RINGGOLD'S: "Free woman, free yourself"
Cover Artwork: Faith Ringgold in front of Tar Beach #2 (1990) quilt, 1993 | Photo (cropped) by Kathy Willens, Fair use
CITIZEN ARCHIVIST: MLK DAY 2022 United States Colored Troops – Transcribing Civil War Records
Transcribing United States Colored Troop – Civil War Records MLK DAY OF SERVICE Join ART | library deco for a LIVE transcribing records session using the National Archives’ United States Colored Troop – Civil War Records as a resource to archive Black History! In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, spend some time […]
FREE BOOKS: A self-care manual for artists of color by Ruskeat Tytöt
Intersectionally feminist self-care manual for the POC artist Ruskeat Tytöt explains in the excerpt below why people of color need to practice self-care. She shares a free how-to guide for artists to read online and download. Self-care is defined as any action to preserve or better one’s health. The general interpretation seems to culminate in […]
HAPPY NEW YEAR 2022!
New Year, New Feel, New Chances, Same Dreams. Fresh Starts. Quote – Anonymous New Years Cover Gif Courtesy of: alonoak.myportfolio.com/
Cover Gif Artwork by Mic