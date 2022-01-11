ART Literati | The Morgan Library and Museum Gwendolyn Brooks: A Poet’s Work in the Community

Gwendolyn Brooks: A Poet’s Work in the Community

Exhibition Dates:

January 28, 2022 – June 5, 2022

This exhibition celebrates the life and work of American poet Gwendolyn Brooks (1917–2000). Though Brooks is generally well-known for her poetry, few recognize her expansive social and political impact. The first Black author to win a Pulitzer Prize in any category, Brooks led a decades-long career marked by her engagement with struggles for racial justice. Her early writings centered around the people she grew up with and observed on the streets of Bronzeville, a predominantly Black neighborhood in Chicago. As her connections to this community grew in tandem with the international struggles against anti-Black racism, so did the scope of her poetry and her influence. This back-and-forth between poet and community opened up surprising spaces for learning, empowerment, and institution building.

Gwendolyn Brooks: A Poet’s Work In Community is made possible by Katharine J. Rayner, with generous support from the Caroline Morgan Macomber Fund.