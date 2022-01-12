ART Quote | SIDNEY POITIER & HIS BLACKNESS

Obituaries

“Okay listen, you think I’m so inconsequential? Then try this on for size. All those who see unworthiness when they look at me and are given thereby to denying me value – to you I say, I’m not talking about being AS GOOD as you. I hereby declare myself BETTER than you.”

— Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier, (born February 20, 1927, Miami, Florida, U.S.—died January 6, 2022), Bahamian American actor, director, and producer who broke the color barrier in the U.S. motion-picture industry by becoming the first African American actor to win an Academy Award for best actor (for Lilies of the Field [1963]).

Biographical Reference Information: Barson, M. (2022, January 7). Sidney Poitier. Encyclopedia Britannica. https://www.britannica.com/biography/Sidney-Poitier

