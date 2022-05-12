ART FILM | POPLIFE PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS: THE INDEPENDENT FILM, HARGROVE

INDEPENDENT FILM

Film Debut: September 1, 2022

Director’s Statement: This film chronicles the journey of trumpet legend Roy Hargrove’s last year as he embarks on his final European summer tour while reflecting on his life and the wisdom he wants to impart on young musicians.

Roy is celebrated through priceless footage of his final days and treasured memories from music industry icons. Beyond the story of one man’s life, Hargrove reveals the intricate role of Jazz music and culture throughout American history.

Directed by Eliane Henri.